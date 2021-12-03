Wan-Bissaka fit to return | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Palace

Ralf Rangnick will take charge of his first match as interim manager when Manchester United take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday. Here is how we think Man Utd will line up for the game:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea has been widely criticised for his part in Arsenal’s opening goal on Thursday night. It was certainly a bizarre situation but the Spaniard is still expected to keep his place between the sticks.

Defence: Some think Rangnick may switch to a back three system that he’s favoured at times during his career, however, it may be too soon to make such a big change so we could see a back four again on Sunday.

Manchester United will assess Aaron Wan-Bissaka after he missed the win over Arsenal with a hand injury. The issue is only minor so Wan-Bissaka could return at right-back with Diogo Dalot dropping out.

Raphael Varane remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury so Victor Lindelof is likely to continue alongside Harry Maguire at the heart of United’s defence. Luke Shaw remains a doubt due to a head injury so Alex Telles could continue at left-back.

Midfield: Manchester United are still without Paul Pogba as he’s been ruled out until the New Year with a thigh injury that’s kept him on the sidelines for over a month.

Fred had a mixed game against Arsenal but the Brazilian is still expected to keep his place alongside Scott McTominay in the middle of the park. Donny van de Beek will have to settle for a place among the Man Utd substitutes once again.

Ronaldo starts

Nemanja Matic sat out the win on Thursday night due to a minor hamstring injury but he should return to the squad on Sunday – although a place on the bench is probably the best he can hope for.

Bruno Fernandes scored during Manchester United’s win over Arsenal and he’ll continue in the attacking midfield role against Crystal Palace this weekend.

Attack: Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting eleven with a bang after scoring twice against the Gunners and the Portuguese superstar is expected to keep his place up front in Rangnick’s first game in charge.

Jadon Sancho impressed again on Thursday night so he should keep his place on the wing while Marcus Rashford could also retain his spot in the Man Utd attack.

Edinson Cavani remains a doubt with a tendon injury but Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard will be options from the bench.

Here is how we think Man Utd will line-up: