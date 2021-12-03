Man Utd team news: Latest on Pogba, Varane, Shaw & more

Ralf Rangnick will take charge of his first match as interim manager when Manchester United take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The German was in the stands to watch Michael Carrick oversee United’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Thursday night but is now ready to undertake his new position after his work permit was approved.

Rangnick has some fitness concerns to worry about ahead of his first match as he could be without as many as six players for the visit of Crystal Palace this weekend.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed Man Utd’s win over Arsenal due to a hand injury and Carrick said on Thursday night that the full-back remains a doubt for the game on Sunday so it remains to be seen whether the right-back will be involved.

Nemanja Matic was another absentee for United last night after picking up a minor thigh injury last weekend. Carrick didn’t want to risk the Serbian against Arsenal and the midfielder will need to be assessed to determine his availability on Sunday.

Manchester United will also need to check on Luke Shaw as the defender has missed the last few games due to a head injury. Shaw has suffered two blows to the head in recent weeks so United are being cautious which means he might not be risked against Palace this weekend.

Pogba still out

Paul Pogba is still continuing his rehabilitation from a thigh injury that’s expected to keep him out until the New Year so the French international will obviously not be involved on Sunday afternoon.

Raphael Varane will be another absentee as he works his way back to full fitness from a thigh injury. Varane has been doing light individual training this week but he’s still not expected to be available for selection for at least a couple of weeks.

The final injury concern for Manchester United is Edinson Cavani and the Uruguayan hitman remains a doubt due to a tendon issue that’s kept him out for over a month so Rangnick has plenty of fitness problems to deal with ahead of his first match in charge.

United head into the weekend action sitting seventh in the table following their win over Arsenal and can move level on points with fourth-placed West Ham with a win if other results go their way.