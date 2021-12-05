Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed line-ups

Ralf Rangnick will take charge of his first match as interim manager when Manchester United take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Rangnick has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Arsenal on Thursday night so Diogo Dalot keeps his place at right-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns to the squad after recovering from a hand injury but he has to settle for a place on the bench.

David De Gea keeps his place in goal despite his part in Arsenal’s bizarre opening goal last week while Victor Lindelof partners Harry Maguire in the middle of the Man Utd back four. Alex Telles continues at left-back in the absence of Luke Shaw.

Scott McTominay starts in midfield alongside Fred with Bruno Fernandes keeping his place in the attacking midfield position having scored in midweek. Therefore, Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata have to settle for places among the substitutes this afternoon.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line up front for Manchester United and the Portuguese superstar will be looking to build on his brace against the Gunners last time out. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho support Ronaldo in attack so Mason Greenwood is named on the bench once again.

As for Palace, Wilfried Zaha starts against his former club and he supports Christian Benteke in attack along with Jordan Ayew. Connor Gallagher keeps his place in midfield while Nathaniel Clyne starts at right-back.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Lindelöf, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Bruno, Rashford, Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Wan-Bissaka, Elanga, Matic, van de Beek, Mata, Greenwood

Crystal Palace

Guaita, Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Butland, Kelly, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Hughes, Eze, Olise, Mateta, Edouard