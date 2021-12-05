Everton vs Arsenal preview, team news, line-ups, how to stream, prediction

Arsenal will be aiming to return to winning ways when they face Everton at Goodison Park on Monday night, 8pm kick off.

The Gunners resurgence has stuttered in recent weeks as they lost heavily at Liverpool two weeks ago before going down 3-2 in a thriller against Manchester United at Old Trafford last Thursday night.

A victory over Newcastle United was sandwiched between those two games and Mikel Arteta will be keen to get their hunt for the top four back on track with a win at Everton tomorrow evening.

Arsenal head into the game having dropped to seventh in the Premier League table but the North Londoners can leapfrog Tottenham into fifth and move to within just one point of fourth placed West Ham with a win at Goodison Park.

However, the Gunners will be up against an Everton side who are also desperate for points as they sit 16th in the division having taken just one point from their last six league games so the pressure is on Rafa Bentiez to turn things around.

Team news

Arsenal will assess the fitness of Emile Smith Rowe after he was forced off against United with a muscle issue. It’s only a minor problem so the young attacker is expected to be passed fit to start.

Granit Xhaka has returned to training after making a swift recovery from a knee ligament injury but the trip to Everton will come too soon so he remains out along with Sead Kolasinac – who’s nursing an ankle injury.

Everton could welcome Yerry Mina back into the squad after he recovered from a hamstring injury that’s kept him out for two months. Andre Gomes is also back in the squad after a calf injury but Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains on the sidelines with a knee problem.

Expected line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon; Gray; Richarlison

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

How to watch/stream

Everton versus Arsenal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 8pm on Monday night. Subscribers can watch the game on their TV’s via their set-top boxes or stream the match live via the Sky Go app on mobile, laptop or desktop.

Fans can also watch the game live on a dodgy stream that can be found online shortly before kick-off – although obviously we cannot condone such a thing!

Predicted score

Everton 1-2 Arsenal: The Toffees won both league games against Arsenal last season and haven’t lost at home in any of the past three meetings so that will give Benitez confidence they can get a positive result tomorrow.

However, Arsenal will be desperate to bounce back from the disappointment at United and have looked far more organised over the past two months when playing teams outside the traditional ‘big six’.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs to get back on form so he’ll be looking to end his goal drought and Arsenal should have too much quality in the end. Therefore, we’re backing the Gunners to edge it 2-1.