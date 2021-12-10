Man Utd team news: 6 players could miss Norwich trip + Pogba update

Manchester United will be looking to continue their push for the top four with a win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the game, interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on several players.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt after aggravating a hand injury while colliding with the advertising boards during the draw with Young Boys on Thursday night. Rangnick says the full-back will need to be assessed before his availability this weekend can be determined.

Nemanja Matic completed the full ninety minutes during Man Utd’s Champions League draw in midweek but the midfielder is a doubt to face Norwich due to illness. Rangnick has confirmed the midfielder has tested negative for Covid but it just feeling the effects of a cold.

Rangnick is quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying:

“We have two or three question marks behind players. Aaron received one or two knocks in the game. There is still a question mark behind Nemanja Matic. He had a cold, I wouldn’t call it flu, he tested negatively for Covid. I am still hoping he can be available but we have to wait how he feels today.”

The Manchester United boss also provided an update on Paul Pogba and confirmed the Frenchman is due to fly back to the UK today after spending time in Dubai recovering from a thigh injury. However, Rangnick suggests it will still be several weeks before Pogba is available for selection again.

Pogba update

Rangnick told ManUtd.com:

“We spoke on the phone two days ago, no I think it was on Tuesday [three days ago]…He’s still in Dubai and is due to come back today and then we’ll get to know each other in person on Sunday but we had a telephone call for about 10-15 minutes. “He told me that he was getting better but obviously not being fully fit. From what I’ve heard so far, it’ll take another couple of weeks until he’s fit for training again. “Then, of course, he has been out for quite some time. I suppose it will take him another couple of weeks to get him match fit but in the first instance it’s important for him to become fully fit, to be able to train with the rest of the group and then we have to develop him physically and tactically to be also fit to play in the Premier League.”

Rapahael Varane has returned to training after overcoming a thigh injury while Edinson Cavani is also back in training after missing out in recent weeks due to a tendon injury. However, the trip to Norwich is expected to come too soon for the duo.

Anthony Martial was another absentee in midweek as he missed Man Utd’s draw with Young Boys due to a knee injury. Rangnick didn’t give any specific update on the attacker but Martial is expected to miss the game this weekend.

Rangnick is set to make wholesale changes to his starting eleven after resting his key men against Young Boys. The likes of David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Cristiano Ronaldo are all expected to come back into the side.

Manchester United head into the weekend action sitting sixth in the Premier League table but could move level on points with fourth-placed West Ham with victory over Norwich City tomorrow evening.