Arsenal vs Southampton preview, team news, line-ups, how to stream, prediction

Arsenal will be looking to get their season back on track when they welcome Southampton to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners saw an eight-game unbeaten run ended by a defeat at Manchester United last week and it was followed by a hugely frustrating 2-1 loss against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday night.

Arsenal were leading in both games, which only adds to the disappointment, and the North Londoners now sit four points off the top four in seventh place in the table so Mikel Arteta will be keen to get on track tomorrow.

Southampton head to the capital also desperate for a win as they’ve taken just two points from their last four games following consecutive home draws against Leicester City and Brighton.

The South Coasters are now 16th in the Premier League so manager Ralph Hasenhüttl will want a positive result at the Emirates Stadium to help them move up the table and clear of the relegation zone.

Team news

Arsenal will hand a late fitness test to Emile Smith Rowe after he missed the defeat at Everton with a minor muscle injury. The attacker took part in training on Friday and is tipped to return tomorrow afternoon.

Gabriel Martinelli has been passed fit after sustaining a knock at Goodison Park but he could drop to the bench if Smith Rowe is recalled. Bernd Leno could return from a groin problem but Sead Kolasinac remains on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Granit Xhaka made his return from a knee injury on Monday and came through the game unscathed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is pushing for a recall after being dropped against Everton last time out.

As for Southampton, they have problems in goal as as Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy are both ruled out so 40-year-old Willy Caballero is set to make his debut after joining the club on a short-term deal.

Oriol Romeu and Mohamed Salisu are both ruled out due to suspension while Stuart Armstrong is nursing calf injury, however, Jan Bednarek is back in contention.

Expected line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Southampton: Caballero; Livramento, Lyanco, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja

How to watch/stream

Arsenal versus Southampton is a Saturday 3pm kick-off so hasn’t been select for live broadcast by any of the UK providers. Therefore, it won’t be available to watch on mainstream TV channel and fans may have to wait until Saturday evening to watch highlights on Sky Sports or Match of the Day.

Predicted score

Arsenal 2-0 Southampton: Arsenal are undefeated in their previous 26 league home games against Southampton so this is a terrific opportunity for them to get back to winning ways.

Arteta is under increasing pressure and he’ll be looking to his players for a response following recent disappointments. The Saints have issues in goal and have struggled away from home this season so we’re backing the Gunners to secure a win tomorrow.