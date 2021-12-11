Norwich vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Carrow Road

Manchester United travel to Carrow Road for Saturday’s late Premier League kick-off against Norwich City.

Ralf Rangnick has made wholesale changes from the side that drew with Young Boys in the Champions League in midweek. David De Gea returns in goal after being rested while Diogo Dalot comes in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Alex Telles is recalled at left-back with Luke Shaw making way while Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire come in to the heart of Man Utd’s defence meaning Nemanja Matic and Eric Bailly miss out.

Scott McTominay and Fred were given a rest in the Champions League last time out but they’re recalled to the midfield this evening while Bruno Fernandes is also back in the starting eleven in the attacking midfield role. Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all drop out after starting against Young Boys.

There is no surprise to see Cristiano Ronaldo recalled up front for Manchester United and the Portuguese superstar is supported by Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. Mason Greenwood has to settle for a place on the bench.

As for Norwich, Teemu Pukki is the dangerman in attack while Billy Gilmour starts in midfield again. Max Aarons is a threat down the right flank for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Norwich

Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Kabak, Giannoulis, Gilmour, Rupp, McLean, Sargent, Pukki, Placheta

Subs: Gunn, Byram, Tomkinson, Mumba, Lees-Melou, Sorensen, Idah, Dowell, Cantwell,

Man Utd

de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Alex Telles, McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

Subs: Bailly, Jones, Greenwood, Lingard, Heaton, Shaw, Henderson, van de Beek, Elanga