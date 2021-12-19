Arsenal fans rave about Martin Odegaard’s display vs Leeds United

Some Arsenal fans on Twitter were delighted with Martin Odegaard’s display during the club’s 4-1 Premier League win over Leeds United on Saturday.

The Norway international has been in superb form over the past few weeks, and he produced another top showing against the Whites away from home.

The 23-year-old led several counter-attacks during the opening half, and should have had at least an assist if Alexandre Lacazette was not poor with his finishing.

Odegaard eventually registered an assist before his substitution. He put the ball on the plate for Emile Smith Rowe to make it 4-1 for the Gunners in the 84th minute.

The Norwegian was out of the starting XI earlier this term, but he has now established himself as an undisputed starter, forcing manager Mikel Arteta to leave Smith Rowe on the bench.

He managed five key passes against Leeds while creating three big chances. A section of the club’s fans on Twitter were hugely impressed by his latest performance.

I’ve been watching this all say. His vision alone is incredible but the chip/weight is just pure class. — Flores 🇬🇹 (@f1ore5) December 19, 2021

Odegaard was beautiful today. Should take more shots but the way he glides around the pitch is delightful to watch. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) December 18, 2021

What an assist from Odegaard. 😍 pic.twitter.com/mJ3pDXQGaZ — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) December 19, 2021

We have been looking for a creative midfielder for years. Let me introduce you Martin Odegaard #afc — Ting (@thountula) December 19, 2021

Odegard for me. Absolute ran the show. He's developing nicely and we can see now how all our attacking plays have him pulling the strings. — Harish (@harishAFC) December 19, 2021

Odegaard has excelled with his goal contributions since the November international break. He has bagged three goals alongside one assist in his last five Premier League appearances.

Despite this, there is room for improvement for the playmaker. He had several opportunities yesterday where he could have shot on goal rather than trying to find a teammate.

With Odegaard hitting form recently, Arteta has a potential selection headache on his hands. Smith Rowe is knocking the door for a return to the starting line-up.

The Gunners graduate has come back from a groin injury in fine shape. He has scored in his last two appearances, coming off the bench in the back end.

With Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka also among the goals, Arteta has a tough decision to make on whom to drop if he wants to reintroduce Smith Rowe in the XI.

There may be an option where all four players start. Odegaard could operate in central midfield or Martinelli could play up front instead of Alexandre Lacazette.