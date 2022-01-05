Chelsea vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for Carabao Cup semi-final

Chelsea take on Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has handed Romelu Lukaku a recall to the starting eleven following the strikers public apology for questioning his future at the club. Kai Havetz and Hakim Ziyech support Lukaku in the Chelsea attack so Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic have to settle for places on the bench.

Kepa starts in goal while Antonio Rudiger is joined by Malang Sarr and Cesar Azpilicueta in defence. Thiago Silva is given a rest as is N’Golo Kante so Jorginho lines-up alongside Saul Niguez in the Chelsea midfield.

Marcos Alonso starts on the left flank once again while Mason Mount keeps his place so Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi have to settle for places among the Chelsea substitutes this evening.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte has named a strong side for the game with Hugo Lloris starting in goal once again. Davinson Sanchez is joined by Japhet Tanganga and Ben Davies in defence with Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty also getting starts for Tottenham.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg lines-up in midfield along with Oliver Skipp while Lucas Moura and Hueng-min Son support Harry Kane in attack. Dele Alli has to settle for a place on the Tottenham bench along with Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Kepa; Alonso, Rüdiger, Sarr, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Saul, Mount; Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz

Subs: Bettinelli, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Pulisic, Werner, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Hall

Tottenham

Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Doherty; Son, Kane, Moura.

Subs: Gollini, Austin, Rodon, Reguilon, Winks, Dele, Lo Celson, Ndombele, Gil