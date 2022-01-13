Liverpool vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield tonight for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

Jurgen Klopp has named a full strength team for the game with Alisson returning in goal after recovering from covid. Trent Alexander-Arnold line-up at right-back while Andrew Robertson takes the left-back spot ahead of Kostas Tsimikas.

Joel Matip returns to start alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the Liverpool defence while Fabinho starts in the holding role. Jordan Henderson and James Milner play alongside the Brazilian with Curtis Jones on the bench.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane away at the African Cup of Nations, Diogo Jota starts in attack along with Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino. Kaide Gordan is among the Liverpool substitutes.

As for Arsenal, they’ve been dealt a huge blow ahead of the game after Martin Odegaard tested positive for covid. Emile Smith Rowe is also ruled out with a groin injury so Alexandre Lacazette appears to be starting in the No.10 role.

Eddie Nketiah keeps his place up front while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli line-up on the wings. Granit Xhaka is able to return in midfield for Arsenal after recovering from covid while Albert Sambi Lokonga keeps his place. Charlie Patino therefore is the man to drop to the bench.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been ruled out with a calf injury so Cedric Soares keeps his place at right-back but Gabriel is back for the Gunners so he starts alongside Ben White in defence with Rob Holding dropping out. Kieran Tierney replaces Nuno Tavres at left-back and Aaron Ramsdale comes in for Bernd Leno in goal.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner; Jota, Firmino, Minamino.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Gordon, Morton, Williams.

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Sambi Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Subs: Leno, Holding, Mari, Chambers, Tavares, Patino, Salah-Eddine, Hutchinson, Biereth.