Arsenal & Tottenham in battle to sign Djed Spence

Tottenham have joined Arsenal in the battle to sign highly-rated defender Djed Spence following his impressive FA Cup third round display, according to Sky Sports News.

Spence came through the youth ranks at Fulham before joining Middlesbrough in 2018 and after making 70 first team appearances at the Riverside Stadium, he was sent out on loan to Nottingham Forest last summer.

The 21-year-old has made the right-back position his own at the City Ground having made 23 appearances so far this campaign and he’s caught the eye with a series of lung-busting displays down the flank.

Spence enhanced his burgeoning reputation even further with an outstanding performance during Nottingham Forest’s shock 1-0 win over Arsenal in the 3rd round of the FA Cup earlier this month.

That impressive display made Arsenal sit up and take notice of Spence’s potential and the Mirror claimed last weekend that the Gunners are now eyeing a move for the defender during the closing stages of the January window.

Mikel Arteta is building a talented young squad at the Emirates Stadium and with Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares tipped to leave over the coming months, the Arsenal boss is seemingly in the market for a new right-back.

It appears the Spanish coach could be eyeing Spence as the man to compete with Takehiro Tomiyasu over the coming years and the Mirror suggests that any potential deal would cost around £10m.

However, the Gunners will face plenty of competition as the Mirror says Italian giants Inter Milan and Roma are watching the youngster closely while Sky Sports News claims Tottenham have also joined the chase for Spence’s signature.

The news outlet says Spurs have been tracking the full-back for some time and are now considering making a late move for the player this month as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his options at wing-back.

However, any potential deal would have to see Spence remain at Nottingham Forest on loan for the rest of the season as he’s already played for two clubs during the current campaign.

That means Arsenal and Tottenham would have to wait to get their hands on the talented youngster but another six months on loan at Forest would give Spence more time to gain vital first team experience, which will only benefit him in the future.