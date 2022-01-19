Liverpool steal march on Chelsea after making offer for Ismael Gharbi

Liverpool have stolen a march on Chelsea after making an offer to sign highly-rated Paris Saint-Germain youngster Ismaël Gharbi, according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Gharbi is a product of the PSG youth academy having joined the club as a child in 2016 and he’s emerged as one of the hottest young talents in French football having broken into the first team set-up last year.

The 17-year-old was named in the PSG senior squad for the first time in April 2021 during their Champions League quarter-final win over Bayern Munich and he made his debut during a cup defeat to Lille at the start of this season.

Gharbi has scored three times in four appearances for the French U18s and his potential has caught the attention of top clubs throughout Europe, including some here in the Premier League.

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins reported last week that Chelsea are showing a keen interest in signing Gharbi with the Blues keeping a close eye on the midfielder’s situation at the Parc des Princes.

Offer made

However, it appears Liverpool have stolen a march on rivals Chelsea as Hawkins has provided an update to claim the Merseysiders have now put a ‘proposal on the table’ for the talented youngster.

#Liverpool veut Ismaël #Gharbi. La proposition des Anglais est sur la table. Dans l’esprit du joueur, le #PSG reste la priorité mais il est déçu par son temps de jeu… https://t.co/JqBZfbKvXk — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) January 19, 2022

The RTL France reporter says Liverpool are keen to sign Gharbi and the player is disappointed by his progress at PSG, but the teenager’s priority is to see how things work out at the Ligue 1 giants over the coming weeks.

Gharbi’s current contract at PSG is reportedly due to expire in June and he’s no closer to signing an extension so he’s free to discuss terms with foreign clubs this month ahead of a possible free transfer move at the end of the season.

It appears Liverpool are trying to snap-up the exciting youngster for nothing at the end of the season and have put forward their contract terms but it remains to be seen how Gharbi will respond to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

We’ll have to wait and see how this plays out as Chelsea could now formalise their interest in Gharbi but for now it looks like Liverpool are well placed to win the race if the teen star decides to leave PSG in the summer.