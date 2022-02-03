Liverpool handed major injury boost as Thiago Alcantara returns

Liverpool have been handed a major injury boost with Thiago Alcantara returning to full training while Harvey Elliott is also set to return to action, according to The Athletic.

Alcantara has been on the sidelines since suffering a hip injury following Liverpool’s Premier League victory over Newcastle United at Anfield on December 16th 2021.

The injury was only initially expected to keep the midfielder out for a matter of weeks but rumours began circulating that the issue was far more serious and Alcantara could be out for the rest of the season.

However, Jurgen Klopp was quick to dismiss those reports by insisting the former Bayern Munich star would still play a significant part of the campaign and Alcantara has been making steady progress in his rehabilitation in recent weeks.

Return to training

The 30-year-old has now stepped-up his recovery and Liverpool have been handed a welcome boost with The Athletic reporting that Alcantara resumed full training with the rest of the first team at Melwood this week.

Alcantara has endured a frustrating season as a number of fitness issues have restricted him to making just 8 Premier League starts so the Spaniard will be desperate to get back to action as soon as possible.

But after seven weeks on the treatment table, Klopp will no doubt not want to rush the midfielder back too soon so Alcantara is unlikely to be involved in Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Cardiff City.

However, his return to fitness is a timely one as Liverpool face a gruelling schedule this month. They play 7 games in just 22 days so Klopp will need a big squad available to cope with the fixture list.

Elliott in contention

Liverpool have also been handed a second boost as The Athletic says Harvey Elliott is on the brink of making his comeback. He’s been out with a fractured ankle that’s kept him on the sidelines for the last five months.

The youngster scored and set-up a further two goals during a friendly win over Wrexham last weekend so he could be ready to return to the Liverpool squad against Cardiff on Sunday afternoon.

However, the game this weekend could come too soon for Divock Origi – who’s still nursing a knee injury – while Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are still away at the African Cup of Nations.