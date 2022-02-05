Chelsea vs Plymotuh: Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea take on Plymouth in the 4th round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.

Thomas Tuchel misses the game today after testing positive for covid-19 but he’s still been the man to select the starting eleven. The German coach has picked Kepa in goal with Edouard Mendy given a rest following his participation at the African Cup of Nations.

Andreas Christensen is passed fit to return and he starts at the heart of Chelsea’s defence alongside Antonio Rudiger. Malang Sarr also gets a start while Cesar Azpilicueta keeps his place meaning Marcos Alonso and Trevor Chalobah are named among the substitutes this afternoon.

Chelsea have gone with a strong midfield as Mateo Kovacic joins Jorginho in the starting eleven. Saul Niguez is on the bench but N’Golo Kante is given the day off ahead of the Club World Cup.

Hakim Ziyech starts for Chelsea as does Callum Hudson-Odoi while Mason Mount keeps his place in attack. Romelu Lukaku leads the line up front so Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Ross Barkley all have to settle for places on the bench.

Kenedy is also back in the Chelsea squad after returning from loan but Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva miss out having returned back late from international duty.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr; Kovacic, Jorginho; Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Lukaku.

Subs: Bettinelli, Sharman-Lowe, Alonso, Chalobah, Kenedy, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Werner.

Plymouth

Cooper; Edwards, Wilson, Scarr, Gillesphey, Grant; Camara, Houghton, Mayor; Jephcott, Garrick

Subs: Burton, Bolton, Broom, Hardie, Ennis, Lewis, Randell, Law, Craske