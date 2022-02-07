Man Utd team news: Fernandes and Sancho face tests

Manchester United get back to Premier League action when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

The Reds Devils will be looking to put their FA Cup fourth round defeat to Middlesbrough behind them and focus their attention on finishing in the top four. United currently sit in that all-important fourth spot but with West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham all within touching distance, Ralf Rangnick knows he needs a win at Burnley.

Man Utd have some fitness concerns to worry about following the penalty shoot-out defeat to ‘Boro. Bruno Fernandes was forced off at Old Trafford with a back issue and will need to be assessed.

Jadon Sancho also ended the game in some discomfort and was substituted for Juan Mata amid fears he’d picked up a hamstring injury. The attacker will also need to be checked over but Rangnick said after the game on Friday night that he was ‘hopeful’ Sancho and Fernandes would be available to face Burnley.

Eric Bailly missed the FA Cup game late last week due to an ankle injury so he remains a major doubt for the trip to Turf Moor. Victor Lindelof will need to be assessed after sitting out the Middlesbrough match with illness.

Cavani to return?

Edinson Cavani was given extended leave following the international break and only returned to Manchester over the weekend. As long as the striker is in good physical condition he should return to the Manchester United squad tomorrow night.

Jesse Lingard wasn’t involved against Middlesbrough with Rangnick suggesting the midfielder asked for time off to clear his head following a failed deadline day move away from the club. The player has refuted those claims, so it remains to be seen whether Rangnick will bring Lingard back into the squad tomorrow.

Mason Greenwood will obviously not be involved for the foreseeable future but otherwise Rangnick has no other fitness or selection issues to worry about so has a strong squad available for the trip to Burnley.