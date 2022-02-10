Man Utd eyeing move to sign Benfica hitman Darwin Nunez

Manchester United have been scouting highly-rated Benfica striker Darwin Nunez ahead of a possible summer swoop, according to reports via The Sun.

The Red Devils are expected to be busy in the summer transfer market overhauling their squad when a new permanent manager arrives to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

United need major investment if they’re to build a squad capable of competing with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for major trophies.

A new forward could be on the agenda as Cristiano Ronaldo is now 37 while Edinson Cavani turns 35 next week. A long-term replacement is therefore required and it appears Man Utd have Nunez on their radar.

Nunez scouted

The Sun cites the print version of A Bola as claiming that Manchester United scouts have been keeping a close eye on Nunez. According to the report, representatives from the Manchester giants were in attendance as the 22-year-old scored during a 3-1 win over Tondela on Monday night.

It was the Uruguayan international’s 21st goal of the season and he’s also provided a further 2 assists for his team mates in his 26 appearances in all competitions.

Nunez is now considered to be one of the hottest young attacking talents in Portuguese football so it’s no surprise that clubs such as Man Utd are taking notice of his potential.

However, United aren’t the only club showing a keen interest as A Bola, via The Sun, claims that scouts from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan were also checking-in on Nunez.

Huge valuation

With so much interest being shown in the South American hitman, TeamTalk suggests that Benfica will demand around £70m for their star man in the summer.

United have the money needed to finance such a move but it would still be considered a huge investment, so the clubs owners will think carefully before sanctioning a formal bid.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months but if Nunez continues to impress during the second half of the season, we could see Man Utd stepping-up their interest. And the youngster would be an exciting addition if they could lure him to Old Trafford.