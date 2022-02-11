Confirmed: Arsenal agree terms to sign Matt Turner

New England Revolution have announced on their website that a deal has been agreed to sell goalkeeper Matt Turner to Arsenal subject to completion of a medical.

Mikel Arteta has been in the market for a new goalkeeper in recent months after it become clear Bernd Leno was looking the leave. The German international has lost the first team shirt to Aaron Ramsdale and wants to leave the Emirates Stadium in search of regular football this summer.

Turner emerged as a surprise target during the January transfer window and reports in the media at the time claimed that Arsenal were in advanced talks with MLS side New England Revolution finalising a deal.

Talks progressed swiftly and the Express reported late last month that Arsenal had agreed a deal to sign Turner. The north Londoners will reportedly pay £5m up front with a further £2.5m in add-ons, making the entire deal worth £7.5m.

Deal confirmed

Fans have been waiting patiently for a formal announcement and it’s finally arrived today. The New England Revolution have confirmed on their official website that terms have been agreed for Turner to join Arsenal in the summer subject to passing a medical.

Foxborough, Massachusetts ➡️ London, England. The #NERevs have agreed to a Summer transfer of @headdturnerr to join @Arsenal in June of 2022. — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) February 11, 2022

Turner is expected to be a direct replacement for Leno and will act as understudy to Ramsdale at the Emirates Stadium next season.

The 27-year-old has developed into the best goalkeeper in the United States since joining New England Revolution in 2016. He was voted as the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year for 2021 following a string of excellent performances.

The 6ft 3in stopper has also established himself at international level with 16 caps for the United States national team so far. Turner is currently ahead of Manchester City No.2 Zack Steffen in the pecking order.

Turner won’t be the only American arriving at Arsenal in the summer as the club have also got a deal in place to sign defender Auston Trusty from the Colorado Rapids.