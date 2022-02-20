Martin Odegaard excels for Arsenal in Premier League win over Brentford

Arsenal playmaker Martin Odegaard produced an excellent performance during Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League win over Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners suffered a disappointing opening day defeat to Brentford in the reverse fixture but they took revenge with a dominating display in north London.

Odegaard was in fine form over the course of 90 minutes as he controlled the proceedings. He initiated multiple counter-attacks with his impressive distribution.

The Norwegian finished the game with 88 touches while completing 64 of his 72 passes. He also won four ground duels alongside two take-ons and three successful long balls.

The only downside to his performance was his reluctance to shoot on goal. The 23-year-old had a couple of moments in the box where he could have shot with his weaker right foot.

This did not have any impact on the overall result as the Gunners secured three points in the end. Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka made the difference with second-half goals.

Arsenal conceded in the final minute of stoppage time but it was a mere consolation for Brentford, who were barely a scoring threat as they struggled to get out of their own half.

The victory has moved the club within one point of fourth-placed Manchester United. They have their Champions League destiny in their own hands, having played two games less.

Odegaard has excelled from the number 10 position since December. He is now regarded as an undisputed starter which has seen Emile Smith Rowe play on the left wing.

Smith Rowe has been among the goals off the bench. He capitalised on his chance yesterday with Gabriel Martinelli’s suspension, and could now get an extended run of starts.

Arsenal entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Thursday. They won the reverse meeting earlier this month 1-0 despite playing with a man down for 26 minutes.

It could be another tricky encounter with the Midlands outfit having the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League. They have conceded just 17 goals from 23 games.