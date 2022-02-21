Renato Sanches has raised interest of Arsenal

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches is raising interest from Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

The Portugal international has made immense progress during the past few years at Lille, but there is uncertainty over his future at the club.

His current contract expires in the summer of 2023, and it appears Lille may sanction his sale when the transfer window reopens later this year.

AC Milan are long-term admirers of Sanches, but Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the 24-year-old is also raising interest from the Gunners and Barcelona.

With the lack of progress in contract negotiations, Lille could sell him for £25 million this summer.

Our view:

Sanches has been linked with Arsenal on multiple occasions. Earlier last month, he hinted that the Gunners could be interested in landing his signature.

The north London giants are currently loaded with midfield options, but the scenario could change this summer with the departure of multiple players.

Lucas Torreira and Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be sold after their loan stints while Mohamed Elneny could be released when his contract expires on June 30.

There is also speculation that Granit Xhaka could be open to joining Roma this summer, having missed on a possible transfer to the club after Euro 2020.

This would leave the Gunners with just two senior midfielders in Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga, which could pave the way for a couple of new signings.

Sanches has made good progress at Lille where he has impressed with his dribbling and ability to make key passes. However, he still has room for development.

The Portuguese does not like to tackle while he rarely wins aerial duels with his height of 176 cm. However, the prime concern with him has to be his injury record.

He has failed to stay unscathed over the course of a season at Lille. This could be a potential reason behind the lack of serious transfer bids for his signature lately.