Chelsea and Man Utd want to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea and Manchester United are considered as potential candidates to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to Sport.

The 22-year-old has been regularly linked with a move away from Monaco. It is now reported that he could be available for around £50 million (€60m).

Barcelona have been closely following the Frenchman’s progress, but Sport claims that they are unlikely to afford such a huge outlay on a midfielder.

Their prime focus is on landing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland. If they fail to do so, the priority could be given to signing a top defender.

With that in mind, Sport says Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in landing Tchouameni, who only made his international debut last year.

Our view:

Tchouameni is regarded as one of the best young defensive midfielders in Ligue 1. He has averaged an impressive 2.8 tackles and 2.7 interceptions per game this term while winning 2.3 aerial duels.

Hence, it is unsurprising that he is attracting plenty of transfer interest. Manchester United are looking for a top-class holding midfielder this summer. Tchouameni would be a solid upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred.

Fred upgrade?

The Frenchman is defensively more assured than the United duo, but has also excelled with his ball-playing ability. He has averaged more passes per game (60) than McTominay (40) and Fred (50) this campaign.

The Red Devils could step up their pursuit for Tchouameni later this year, but are bound to face competition from Chelsea, who have been keeping tabs on him since last summer’s transfer window.

The Blues opted against pursuing him as they felt that he needed another season to develop in Ligue 1. He may be seen as a long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante, who turns 31 this month and has suffered multiple niggles this season.

Kante appears unlikely to leave the west London giants at the end of the campaign, but considering his fitness issues, Chelsea could be tempted to sanction his sale at some point in the future.

Man Utd seem the most suitable destination for Tchouameni as he could play from the off, but Chelsea can’t be ruled out of the race, considering they have been long-term admirers of the midfielder.