Martin Odegaard produces superb Arsenal performance at Watford

Martin Odegaard produced another outstanding performance for Arsenal as they secured a 3-2 Premier League win over Watford on Sunday.

The Norway international had a slow start to the league campaign after joining from Real Madrid, but has come into his own over the past three-and-a-half months.

Odegaard produced another top showing yesterday. Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette stood out with two goal contributions apiece, but Odegaard’s contribution was vital.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring in just the fifth minute. He played a lovely one-two with Saka before poking a shot under Ben Foster and into the bottom left corner.

The attacker continued to excel over the course of the game. He was hugely influential for the third goal, providing the key pass for Alexandre Lacazette’s assist.

While Saka and Lacazette got most of the plaudits from fans, Odegaard was equally impressive at Vicarage Road, finishing with 91 touches and four key passes.

Odegaard completed 70 out of his 78 passes attempted while winning five ground duels and four tackles. He is already providing a terrific piece of business for Arsenal.

The Gunners have now won four games on the trot in the Premier League. They are now in a commanding position in the race for the final Champions League spot.

While they are only one point ahead of Manchester United in the standings, the club have three matches in hand to be played against Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

The run-in is not favourable for the London giants, but with the confidence seeping through the team, they have the best opportunity to end their five-year Champions League drought.

Their home form has been instrumental this season, but manager Mikel Arteta will be delighted with the improved league displays on the road, having won the last four away matches.

Arsenal are scheduled to host Leicester City in their next Premier League game on Sunday.