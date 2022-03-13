[Teams] Arsenal vs Leicester: Confirmed Line-Ups

Arsenal can reclaim their place in the top four with a win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Watford 3-2 last weekend. Aaron Ramsdale starts once again between the sticks for Arsenal while Kieran Tierney keeps his place at left-back meaning Nuno Tavares is on the bench.

Ben White is once again starts in the middle of Arsenal’s back four alongside Gabriel Magalhaes so Rob Holding has to settle for a place among the substitutes this afternoon. Takehiro Tomiyasu is still not fit to return as he’s still recovering from a calf problem so Cedric Soares keeps his place at right-back.

Thomas Partey anchors the midfield once again and the Ghana international will be hoping to continue his fine recent form. Granit Xhaka also keeps his place in the middle of the park so the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny are on the bench.

Martin Odegaard has been instrumental for Arsenal in recent months and the Norwegian international will be pulling the string yet again today. Bukayo Saka has also been in fine form lately and the England international will be looking to be a threat against Leicester from the right flank this afternoon.

Emile Smith Rowe is back in the Arsenal squad after recovering from covid which kept him out of the Watford game. However, the attacker has to make do with a place on the bench today as Gabriel Martinelli keeps his place on the left side.

Alexandre Lacazette grabbed two assists at Vicarage Road last time out and he keeps his place up front. Therefore, Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe remain on the bench this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli.

Subs: Leno, Smith Rowe, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson.

Leicester

Schmeichel; Ricardo, Amartey, Söyüncü, Thomas; Maddison, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton, Iheanacho, Barnes.

Subs: Jakupović, Vestergaard, Justin, Choudhury, Ndidi, Tielemans, Pérez, Lookman, Daka.