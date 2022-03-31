Man Utd handed triple boost ahead of Leicester clash

Manchester United will be looking to close-in on the top four with a win over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Ralf Rangnick will be assessing his squad at training today as the players return from international duty to prepare for their first Premier League game since a dramatic 3-2 win over Tottenham on March 12th.

The United boss has received a welcome double boost with Fred and Alex Telles expected to be available this weekend. The pair have been away with the Brazilian national team during the break and featured during their 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Bolivia on Wednesday.

It was initially feared that the duo could miss the game with Leicester on Saturday as they weren’t expected to arrive back from South America until later today or even during the early hours on Friday.

However, the Brazilians have made a swift return to the UK as the Manchester Evening News are reporting that Fred and Telles arrived at United’s Carrington training base on Thursday morning. No doubt they’ll be assessed, but it looks like both players should be available to face Leicester, which will be a big boost to Rangnick.

The interim boss also received another piece of welcome news with the M.E.N claiming that Raphael Varane will be in contention to start against Leicester on Saturday.

Varane fit

The centre-back picked up a minor knock while away with France but the report says Varane is considered to be ‘fully fit’ and available for selection at Old Trafford this weekend.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, David De Gea, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof were also spotted arriving at training today.

Paul Pogba was also among the players to turn up for training this morning. Pogba picked up a minor foot injury while away on international duty but came on as a second half substitute during France’s win over South Africa on Tuesday so should be fit for Man Utd on Saturday.

However, Edinson Cavani didn’t report for duty at Carrington this morning and is set to miss out against Leicester. The attacker sustained a calf injury while playing for Uruguay during their win over Chile on Wednesday and it remains to be seen how long he’ll be on the sidelines for.

Man Utd head into the weekend action sitting sixth in the table – four points behind Arsenal having played one more game – so Rangnick desperately needs a win over Leicester to maintain their push for a top four finish.