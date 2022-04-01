Edinson Cavani ruled out for up to 5 weeks

Manchester United will look to close-in on the top four with a win when they take on Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the game, Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he provided a team news update which included the latest on the fitness of Edinson Cavani, Fred and Alex Telles.

Unfortunayley, the interim Man Utd boss confirmed that Cavani has been ruled out of the visit of Leicester this weekend. The striker was forced off during Uruguay’s World Cup qualifying win over Chile on Wednesday after suffering a calf injury.

Cavani didn’t report to training at United’s Carrington training base on Thursday and Rangnick has now confirmed the South American hitman is facing up to five weeks on the sidelines.

However, there is more positive news on the availability of Fred and Telles. The duo also made long-haul trips to South America during the international break and featured during Brazil’s World Cup qualifying win over Bolivia on Wednesday.

Duo available

Fred and Telles flew back to Manchester straight after the game and reported to training on Thursday. Rangnick says the pair should now be over any jetlag and will be available to face Leicester tomorrow evening.

Rangnick told ManUtd.com:

“Yeah, they all seem to be fit. The only player who is injured, unfortunately again, is Edinson Cavani. In his second game, he had to be substituted after 25 minutes with some calf problems. “According to the doctor, he will be out for a couple of weeks, four weeks, maybe even five weeks. So we have to wait and see. That’s obviously bad news to have another striker missing out. Apart from that, all the others seem to be fit.” “They [Fred and Telles] flew back directly after the game. By today, they should have overcome any jet-lag problems and are available.”

Elsewhere, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba have overcome minor knocks and will be available to start tomorrow, so United have no other injury concerns to worry about.

Man Utd head into the weekend action sitting sixth in the table – four points behind Arsenal having played a game more – so Rangnick desperately needs a win over Leicester to boost their push for a top four finish.