Man Utd team news: Ronaldo returns but 4 players out

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Ahead of the game, Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today. The interim United boss provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of several players.

Let’s start with the positive news and Rangnick confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in contention tomorrow. The Portuguese superstar missed the 1-1 draw with Leicester City last weekend due to illness but has recovered for the trip to Merseyside.

However, Man Utd will be without Luke Shaw for the next 2-3 weeks. The full-back was forced off at half-time during the draw with Leicester and Rangnick has confirmed the defender has been having trouble with the leg he broke back in 2015. Two bolts will be removed from the leg tomorrow, which will rule Shaw out for two to three weeks.

Manchester United will also be without the services of centre-back Raphael Varane for the Everton game tomorrow after the Frenchman picked up a knock in training this week.

Rangnick has confirmed that Scott McTominay is another absentee this weekend with the Scottish international ruled out due to a foot injury.

Cavani out

Edinson Cavani missed the Leicester game last week due to a calf problem and the Uruguayan hitman remains on the sidelines for Man Utd’s clash with Everton.

Rangnick told ManUtd.com:

“Cristiano is back again. Luke is still injured. We had to take him off at half-time and he’s having problems with his leg where had his operation back in 2015. “Yeah, the doctor told me that they decided to remove that metal thing in his leg, there are two bolts that need to be removed and this will happen tomorrow and that means he will be out for the next two or three weeks. “Cavani is still injured. Rapha Varane is still injured, he will be missing for the game tomorrow and the same is true with Scott McTominay, I’m afraid. “He’s having problems with the sole of his foot. So those four players will be missing.”

It means Rangnick will be without four players for the trip to Goodison Park tomorrow as Manchester United look to close in on the top four. United currently sit seventh in the table but can move level with fourth-placed Tottenham with a win over Everton.