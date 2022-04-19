Liverpool vs Man Utd preview | Team news | How to stream | Prediction

Liverpool will be looking to reclaim top spot in the table when they welcome arch rivals Manchester United to Anfield tonight.

The Merseysiders remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple after booking their place in the FA Cup final with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will now turn their focus back to Premier League matters as they go head-to-head with City for the 2021/22 title. Just one point separates the two sides with Man City holding a narrow lead following last weekend’s thrilling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool can now move two points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side with a win over Man Utd at Anfield this evening and put the pressure firmly on City ahead of their clash with Brighton tomorrow night.

Manchester United head to Merseyside in desperate need of points themselves. They currently sit fifth in the table after beating Norwich City 3-2 at the weekend and they can move level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham with a win over Liverpool.

Team news

Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns to deal with after Diogo Jota overcame a knock to feature in the FA Cup final at the weekend.

Klopp has a fully-fit squad to choose from and is likely to freshen things up tonight with Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Jota among those expected to be recalled.

As for Man Utd, they have a number of injuries issues ahead of the game. Fred remains on the sidelines with a hip injury while Scott McTominay is also out with an on-going foot problem.

Luke Shaw is facing a race against time to play again this season after undergoing surgery on his foot while Edinson Cavani is still working his way back from a groin injury.

Raphael Varane is back in light training but this game comes too soon so Victor Lindelof will continue alongside Harry Maguire in defence.

How to watch/stream

Liverpool versus Man Utd will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 8pm this evening. Subscribers can watch the match live on Sky Sports on their TV or via the Sky Go app on their laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Liverpool versus Man Utd will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 8pm this evening. Subscribers can watch the match live on Sky Sports on their TV or via the Sky Go app on their laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Expected line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Man Utd: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Predicted score

Liverpool 3-1 Man Utd: United will always have a chance of scoring goals with Cristiano Ronaldo in the team but they are miles away from Liverpool’s quality right now.

The Merseysiders are arguably the best team in the world at present and Klopp has depth throughout his squad. Liverpool’s devastating attack should be confident of scoring a few past a vulnerable United defence at Anfield, so we’re backing a home win tonight.