[Teams] Chelsea vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal will look to boost their top four hopes when they take on London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight, kick-off 7.45pm.

Mikel Arteta has made a surprise call by handing Rob Holding a rare start alongside Gabriel in Arsenal’s defence. Ben White is moved to right-back with Nuno Tavares keeping his place on the left. Cedric Soares is the man to make way.

Mohamed Elneny is also handed a run-out in midfield as he makes his first Premier League appearance of 2022. Albert Sambi Lokonga drops to the bench with Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard keeping their places in midfield.

Eddie Nketiah continues to lead the line up front for Arsenal so Alexandre Lacazette has to make-do with a place among the substitutes after returning to the squad. Bukayo Saka keeps his place while Emile Smith Rowe comes in for Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank.

Chelsea have made plenty of changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday. Andreas Christensen and Malang Sarr join Reece James in the back three with Thiago Silva on the bench. Antonio Rudiger isn’t included in the squad.

N’Golo Kante is recalled to start in midfield for Chelsea while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is rewarded with a start after coming off the bench to score the opening goal on Sunday. Jorginho is named on the bench while Mateo Kovacic is out injured.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso occupy the wing-back positions for Chelsea this evening while Mason Mount supports Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in attack. Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz are among the subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy; James, Christensen, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Mount; Lukaku, Werner

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Jorginho, Silva, Barkley, Pulisic, Ziyech, Havertz, Saul

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Holding, Tavares; Elneny, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Smith Rowe

Subs: Leno, Cedric, Swanson, Lokonga, Azeez, Hutchinson, Martinelli, Pepe, Lacazette