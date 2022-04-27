Chelsea boss hoping for triple injury boost for Man Utd trip

Chelsea will be looking to cement third place when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Ahead of the game, Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and the Blues boss has provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on a number of players.

Tuchel confirmed that Mateo Kovacic remains on the sidelines for the trip to Manchester tomorrow night. The Croatian international is still working his way back from an ankle injury that’s hampered him lately.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is another absentee for Chelsea as he’s recovering from a calf injury while Ben Chilwell is still doing his rehabilitation following a serious knee injury that he sustained at the end of 2021.

Chelsea will also be without the services of Ross Barkley against Manchester United tomorrow night as the midfielder is suffering from illness, so Tuchel will be without at least four players for the trip to Old Trafford.

However, the German coach is hoping Antonio Rudiger will be fit to face United. The centre-back is back in full training after a minor groin issue and will be assessed today before a decision is made over his availability.

Reece James is also facing a late fitness check at training today ahead of the Man Utd game, while Chelsea will also assess Andreas Christensen after he missed training yesterday due to sickness.

Tuchel told Chelseafc.com:

‘Kova will still be out, Ben Chilwell will be out, and Callum will still be out,’ ‘Toni Rudiger was in training yesterday, the same for Reece James. Hopefully they can do the full training today and give us a green light. We have hopes they can be in the squad and play tomorrow. ‘It’s the same for Andreas. We will need another examination because he felt sick. He will come back to the training ground today. ‘Ross Barkley is sick as well and will not be in the squad.’

Chelsea head into tomorrow night’s game sitting five points clear of fourth-placed Arsenal with a games in hand, so they can cement that position with a positive result against Manchester United.