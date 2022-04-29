Man Utd team news: Sancho set to miss rest of season

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Ahead of the game, Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference and he’s provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on a number of players.

The interim United boss confirmed a big blow with the news that Jadon Sancho could miss the rest of the season due to tonsillitis. The England attacker is certain to miss the Brentford clash and may also sit out the subsequent games with Brighton and Crystal Palace.

However, there should be more positive news on other members of the Man Utd squad with Rangnick hoping several players will return for the visit of Brentford on Monday night.

Fred has missed the last four games due to a hip injury that he sustained against Everton earlier this month but the Brazilian is in-line to return for the clash with the Bees at Old Trafford.

Edinson Cavani has been on the sidelines since picking up a calf injury while away with Uruguay during the March international break. The striker returned to training today and Rangnick says Cavani will at least be on the bench against Brentford.

Harry Maguire sat out Man Utd’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Thursday night due to a minor knee injury while Jesse Lingard wasn’t involved due to personal problems but they could be back in the squad on Monday.

Conducting his pre-match press conference after last night’s draw with Chelsea, Rangnick told ManUtd.com:

“Right now, I don’t know but I hope Fred will make it for the Brentford game. Tonight, was too early for him,” “As it seems, Jadon might be out for the rest of the season with his tonsillitis, so he will most likely be unavailable against Brentford. “Edinson Cavani is supposed to come back to training tomorrow [Friday] but then again, the question is he has been missing for the last four or five weeks, quite a long time, is he really a player who could then play against Brentford? Probably not to start with but at least from the bench. “Apart from that, we have to wait and see. Harry Maguire [also missed the game v Chelsea], Jesse was missing for personal, family reasons today. I hope that some of those players will be back on Monday.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was another absentee against Chelsea due to a minor knock so he could be back in contention to face Brentford. However, Paul Pogba is certain to miss out as he’s not expected to play again this season due to a calf problem while Luke Shaw is still recovering from an ankle operation.

Manchester United head into the game on Monday night currently sitting sixth in the table – five points off fourth-placed Arsenal having played two more games – so they simply have to beat Brentford to retain any hope of finishing in the top four.