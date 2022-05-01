[Teams] Everton vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups

Everton desperately need a win when they take on Chelsea at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made just one change from the side that draw away to Manchester United last week but Edouard Mendy is among those to retain his place as he keeps goal once again today.

Cesar Azpilicueta starts in the back three along with Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger so Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr have to make do with places on the Chelsea bench.

Reece James looks set to continue in the right wing-back position after a hugely impressive game at Old Trafford on Thursday night. Marcos Alonso retains his place on the left after scoring Chelsea’s goal against United.

N’Golo Kante isn’t included in the squad today so Ruben Loftus-Cheek is handed a recall to start alongside Jorginho in midfield. Mateo Kovacic is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench after recovering from a knock.

Chelsea have gone with the same front three as Mason Mount keeps his place while Timo Werner supports Kai Havertz once again. That means Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech all remain on the bench.

As for Everton, Richarlison starts up front along with Anthony Gordan so Dominic Calvert-Lewin has to make-do with a place on the bench. Fabian Delph and Alex Iwobi also start along with Demarai Gray.

Yerry Mina marshals the defence for Frank Lampard’s side while Seamus Coleman and Vitaliy Mykolenko keep their places in the full-back positions once again for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Delph, Doucoure, Gray; Richarlison, Gordon

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Keane, Allan, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Branthwaite, Rondon, Dele

Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Chalobah, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Kenedy, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku