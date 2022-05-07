Liverpool vs Tottenham preview | Team news | How to stream

Liverpool entertain Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Saturday’s late Premier League kick-off.

The Reds head into the game in buoyant mood after booking their place in the Champions League final following a thrilling win in Spain on Tuesday night. Villarreal gave Liverpool a real scare after drawing the tie level at 2-2 with two first half goals, but Liverpool rallied to score three times after the break to ease into the final 5-2 on aggregate.

However, Jurgen Klopp will be fully focussed on domestic matters tonight as the Merseysiders continue their battle for the title with Man City. Liverpool can climb above their rivals and reclaim top spot with a win, and put the pressure firmly on City ahead game with Newcastle on Sunday.

Tottenham won’t be an easy task though as they are also in desperate need of points to aid their Champions League qualification hopes. Spurs currently sit two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal so need a positive result at Anfield to keep pace with their north London rivals.

Team news

Liverpool will assess Roberto Firmino before making a final decision on his involvement tonight. The Brazilian is back in training after recovering from an ankle injury but Klopp may not want to risk him just yet.

Otherwise, the German coach has a fully fit squad to choose from and he may opt to freshen things up with Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Luis Diaz all pushing for recalls.

As for Tottenham, they’ll continue to be without the services of Sergio Reguilon tonight as the full-back is still nursing a groin injury. Matt Doherty is also out with a knee problem while Olivier Skipp won’t play again this season due to a groin issue.

How to watch/stream

Liverpool versus Tottenham will be broadcast live on BT Sport, kicking off at 7.45pm this evening. Subscribers can watch the match live on BT Sport 1 on their TV or via the BT Sport app on their laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Those who don’t have a subscription may have to wait to watch official highlights after the game. However, some fans could choose to watch the match live on a dodgy stream that can be found online shortly before kick-off. There are always streams being posted on social media so they are easy to find – although obviously we cannot condone such a thing!

Expected line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Predicted score

Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham: Both teams desperately need a win tonight so we should be in for an entertaining match. Spurs certainly have the potential to cause Liverpool problems with Harry Kane and Hueng-min Son in attack so the hosts will have to be on alert at the back.

However, Liverpool are a formidable side, especially at Anfield, and they know they can climb top of the table with a win. We don’t see them passing up this opportunity to put the pressure on City, so we’re backing the Reds to win 3-1 this evening.