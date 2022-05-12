Arsenal submit £42.6m bid to sign Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal have submitted a formal £42.6m [€50m] offer for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus and negotiations are at an advanced stage, according to Goal Brazil.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for striking reinforcements after letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join Barcelona in January. Alexandre Lacazette is also expected to depart when his contract expires in June while Eddie Nketiah is also out of contract next month.

It means Arsenal need to sign at least one – two if Nketiah doesn’t sign a new deal- new strikers this summer and Jesus has emerged as a prime target in recent weeks with widespread speculation suggesting Arteta is keen to be reunited with the South American.

The pair worked together during Arteta’s spell at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant and it looks like the Spaniard is hoping to lure Jesus to the Emirates Stadium to help solve his striker crisis ahead of next season.

According to Goal Brazil, Arsenal have now formalised their interest by submitting an opening offer worth £42.6m [€50m] – which is around £8.5m [€10m] short of Man City’s asking price.

The report says negotiations are ‘close to an end’ with a move expected to be finalised at the end of the season after Jesus asked Man City to allow him to move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian international has been with City since joining the club from Palmeiras in 2017 and has scored 95 goals in 234 appearances to help them win 3 Premier League titles and 4 domestic cups.

However, the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer will see Jesus drop down the pecking order. The 25-year-old has just over 12 months left to run on his contract, so has seemingly decided it’s time to leave rather than sign a new deal at the Etihad.

Goal Brazil says that Arsenal football director Edu Gasper has been pushing to secure a deal for Jesus after Arteta made it clear he wants the Brazilian international, however, the player hasn’t entirely ruled out the possibility to joining another club.

The striker’s agent confirmed recently that five other teams are battling Arsenal to sign Jesus this summer, but it appears the Gunners have stolen a march on their rivals by tabling an opening offer.

Jesus has scored 13 goals and provided a further 12 assists in his 39 games this season so he’d certainly provide an added threat in the final third if he does end up joining Arsenal this summer.