Arsenal interested in signing Nahuel Molina

Arsenal are interested in signing Udinese defender Nahuel Molina in a player-plus-cash deal, Calciomercato reports.

The Gunners currently have Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares as the right-back options, but the latter has been inconsistent with his performances.

They may want a quality upgrade on Cedric this summer, and Calciomercato claim that the club are eyeing a part-exchange deal for Udinese’s Molina.

Arsenal sent Pablo Mari on loan to the Serie A outfit in January, and the Spaniard has been instrumental in the club’s impressive run of form in recent months.

The Italian side are open to landing Mari on a permanent deal. The Gunners are hoping to make the most by including him as a makeweight to land Molina.

Juventus were recently put off by the €30 million (£25.5m) price tag, and Mikel Arteta’s side will be aiming to prise him away for a lesser fee this summer.

Our view:

Molina, 24, has largely played as a right wing-back for Udinese this season. He has been in fine form with eight goals and four assists from 36 appearances.

Arteta rarely opts for a similar formation nowadays, but the Argentine’s impressive exploits in the final third could be a prime reason behind the pursuit.

Tomiyasu started off the current season brightly, but the second half of the campaign has been tough for him, having suffered multiple calf injuries.

Cedric as his deputy has been inconsistent and Arsenal could look to replace him with Molina, who has a good tackle in him and excels going forward.

It is unlikely that they will spend £25.5m for his services, and a deal may largely depend on how much funds they can recoup from Mari’s permanent exit.

Udinese have offered €4 million (£3.4m) for the centre-back, but the Gunners are likely to hold for a higher fee on the back of his solid defensive displays.

Mari may not be the only defender leaving the Gunners this summer. Hector Bellerin has been fancied for a permanent exit after his Real Betis loan.

The former leading right-back is out-of-favour under Arteta, and he could join the Copa del Rey champions on a long-term deal in the coming weeks.