[Teams] Newcastle vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal will be desperate to get back to winning ways and leapfrog Tottenham into fourth place when they take on Newcastle at St James’ Park this evening.

Mikel Arteta has been handed a major boost as Ben White has been declared fit to start after recovering from a thigh injury that’s hampered him lately. Gabriel is also deemed fit to start after making a swift recovery from a hamstring injury that forced him off during the North London Derby defeat to Tottenham last week.

Takehiro Tomiyasu shifts to right-back this evening as Nuno Tavares is recalled to start on the left side of Arsenal’s back four. Cedric Soares drops to the bench while Rob Holding is out after being sent off against Spurs.

Mohamed Elneny keeps his place in the middle of the park alongside Granit Xhaka so Albert Sambi Lokonga has to settle for a place among the substitutes tonight.

Bukayo Saka starts once again on the right side of the Arsenal attack tonight and Arteta will be hoping for some magic from his ‘star boy’. Gabriel Martinelli drops to the bench with Emile Smith Rowe handed a recall.

Eddie Nketiah is also rewarded with another start up front having forced his way into the Arsenal line-up in recent weeks. Alexandre Lacazette will therefore remain on the bench this evening.

As for Newcastle, Allan Saint-Maximin starts in attack along with Callum Wilson while Joelinton also keeps his place along with Bruno Guimaraes. Kieran Trippier is only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Newcastle

Dubravka, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Gayle, Trippier, Fernandez, Fraser, Murphy.

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Nketiah.

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Pepe, Sambi Lokonga, Swanson, Patino, Cedric, Martinelli, Salah-Eddine.