Marcos Alonso in advanced talks with Barcelona

Barcelona are in advanced talks with Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso over a summer transfer, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano claims.

The Spaniard has been with the Blues since the summer of 2016, registering 28 goals and 23 assists from 211 appearances in all competitions.

He still has one year remaining on his Chelsea contract, but Romano reports that the left-back wants to go back to Spain ‘as soon as possible’.

Talks are ‘well advanced’ between Alonso and Barcelona but ultimately, a summer transfer may depend on the Blues’ decision over the fee.

Amid their financial concerns, the Blaugrana have ‘no intention’ to pay a huge sum for the 31-year-old.

Our view:

Alonso has had a mixed opinion among Chelsea fans. He has put in several stand-out performances, but has been caught out defensively as well.

This season, the Spaniard has been a regular from the left wing-back role, but it has been partly influenced by Ben Chilwell’s season-ending knee injury.

Alonso lost his place in the starting line-up to Chilwell back in October, but managed to reclaim his position after the latest’s setback in late November.



It has been another good season for him with 10 goal contributions (four goals and six assists), but the Blues could be eyeing an upgrade this summer.

With him already 31, Chelsea may have the last opportunity to recoup a decent fee rather than losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

They have already experienced the situation with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who will leave when their contracts expire on June 30.

Alonso is currently valued at £13.5 million by Transfermarkt. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona are willing to pay a similar sum for his services.

The Catalan giants have Jordi Alba as the regular left-back, and may only view Alonso as the back-up option. This could deter them from paying higher fee.