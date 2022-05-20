Tomiyasu out | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Everton

Arsenal know they need to beat Everton at the Emirates on the final day of the season to stand a chance of snatching fourth place. Here is the side Mikel Arteta is expected to pick:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale will start again and will want to cap off an impressive first season at Arsenal with a clean sheet on Sunday.

Defence: Gabriel started against Newcastle United on Monday night despite carrying a muscle injury and was taken off midway through the second half. It’s unlikely the Brazilian will be risked on Sunday so Rob Holding should be recalled having served his one-match suspension.

Ben White also didn’t look fully fit at St James’ Park having recently recovered from a thigh injury and wasn’t seen in training this week, however, he’s still expected to start in the Arsenal defence this weekend.

Takehiro Tomiyasu tweaked his hamstring during the defeat to Newcastle and had to be replaced by Cedric Soares so he isn’t likely to be involved against Everton. Nuno Tavares should continue at left-back in the absence of Kieran Tierney.

Midfield: Thomas Partey remains on the sidelines with an on-going thigh injury so Mohamed Elneny should keep his place ion the middle of the park.

Granit Xhaka was critical of some of his team-mates after the disappointing loss on Monday but he’s expected to start against Everton meaning Albert Sambi Lokonga will remain on the bench.

Martin Odegaard has been terrific for Arsenal this season and he should continue in the attacking midfield role. The Gunners will need his creativity to help unlock the Everton defence.

Attack: Bukayo Saka is expected to start once again on the right flank and the youngster will be desperate to end an excellent campaign on a high note.

Emile Smith Rowe was disappointing against Newcastle so he could drop to the bench with Gabriel Martinelli recalled on the left side of Arsenal’s attack.

Eddie Nketiah is likely to keep his place up front in what could be his final appearance for the club as his contract expires this summer. Alexandre Lacazette is set to remain on the bench alongside Nicolas Pepe.

Here is how Arsenal could line-up: