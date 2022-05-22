Mikel Arteta updates on futures of three Arsenal players



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny could be leaving the club on free transfers.

The Gunners trio have their contracts expiring at the end of June, and Arteta has now acknowledged that a decision has been made on their futures.

Speaking after the 5-1 Premier League win over Everton, Arteta said that it is ‘very difficult’ to communicate but the trio deserved the occasion today.

He said via Goal’s Charles Watts: “It’s been decided, but it’s very difficult to communicate it. What they deserve is to have what they had today.”

Lacazette had been a regular on the bench for the final seven games of the season, and there are no surprises if the Gunners decide to part ways with him.

The Frenchman struggled to find the back of the net with just four league goals, and the Gunners will need a big upgrade on him for the 2022/23 campaign.

Meanwhile, there will be mixed feelings if Nketiah were to leave. The Gunners graduate did not make a single league start this term until the away game at Southampton.

He ended the campaign on a high with five goals from eight league outings, and some of the faithful will be sad if he has not been convinced to stay put.

Elneny, on the other hand, has been a quality squad player over the years. He had been solid in the centre of the park after Thomas Partey’s thigh injury.

The Egyptian star recently opened the prospect of signing a new deal even with limited game time, and his departure could leave the Gunners with a void to fill.

Granit Xhaka and Partey are the undisputed midfield duo when fit, but the latter has struggled to stay unscathed over the course of a single season.

The Gunners are already on the search for a new midfielder, and their pursuit could be doubled if the hierarchy have decided to end their association with Elneny.

The club may likewise require more than one new striker. It promises to be another huge summer for the Gunners with Arteta set to be backed with funds.