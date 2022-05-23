Liverpool among favourites to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool face direct competition from Real Madrid in the race to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to RMC Sport.

The France international has had another superb season for the Principality outfit, and he is now expected to pursue a bigger challenge elsewhere.

He has already snubbed a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain, and RMC Sport report that one of Liverpool or Madrid will be his next destination.

Both clubs have agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old, and a transfer will be finalised soon based on the ongoing negotiations involving Monaco.

Monaco have set a price tag of €80 million (£67.5m) for the former Bordeaux graduate.

Our view:

Tchouameni is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in Ligue 1, and his statistics were pretty impressive in the recently-concluded season.

The Frenchman averaged 2.5 tackles and 2.9 interceptions per league game while also winning over two aerial duels in the process.

In all competitions, he chipped in with five goals and three assists. He has the hallmarks of becoming a top box-to-box midfielder.

Hence, there are no surprises that two of Europe’s elite clubs are in for his services. Liverpool will be eager to win the pursuit.

There is currently fierce competition for places in the defensive midfield spot with the presence of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Thiago Alcantara can also feature in the position if required. For the short-term, Tchouameni could be played in a more advanced role.

He has shown potential to provide quality through balls and does not shy away from attempting shots.

Signing Tchouameni will be a big statement from Liverpool’s owners as the club need to strengthen to keep up with Manchester City.

City will become better next term with the big-money arrival of Erling Braut Haaland, who should assure them plenty of more goals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side don’t seem to be eyeing a new striker, but have a tough job on their hands this summer to keep hold of key players.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have their deals expiring in 13 months.