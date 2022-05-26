Mikel Arteta identifies Cheick Doucoure as Arsenal target



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has identified RC Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure as a potential option to bolster the midfield department, The Mirror reports.

The Gunners are likely to strengthen their midfield options this summer, considering their struggles last term when Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey were sidelined with injuries.

Mohamed Elneny has done a credible job as the deputy, but there are still questions over Albert Sambi Lokonga’s ability to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

Amidst this, The Mirror report that Arteta has his sights on landing Doucoure, who was in fine form for Lens last season. The 22-year-old helped them finish seventh in Ligue 1.

It is suggested that he could be available for around £18 million. Arsenal are set to face Premier League competition from Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolves.

Our view:

Doucoure is a holding midfielder by trade. The Mali international averaged an impressive 2.2 tackles and two interceptions per appearance in the French top-flight last term.

Aside from his strong defensive attributes, he also possesses good distribution. He completed nearly 88 per cent of his passes while chipping in with one goal and four assists.

The 22-year-old could be an ideal back-up option for one of Xhaka or Partey, but with age on his side, there is every chance that he can cement himself as a regular starter for Arsenal.

There is plenty of interest from other domestic clubs, but the Gunners could have an edge over them, having qualified for the Europa League by virtue of their fifth-place league finish.

The return to Europe should also see Arteta rotate his midfield options, thus offering Doucoure the opportunity to stake claim for a regular starting spot with strong performances.

Meanwhile, the low transfer fee for Doucoure would also save the Gunners with valuable funds which could be used to pursue a marquee striker that the club are yearning for.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners are interested in landing more than one midfielder this summer. They are already eyeing a deal for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.