Man Utd determined to convince Darwin Nunez

Manchester United are determined to convince Benfica striker Darwin Nunez over a summer move amid competition from Liverpool and Real Madrid, Portuguese outlet Record (today’s edition, page 2) claims.

The Uruguay international had a sensational 2021/22 campaign for Benfica, registering 34 goals and four assists from 41 appearances in all competitions.

His form has caught the eye of both Liverpool and Madrid, but Record claim that they are set to face stiff competition from the Red Devils for his services.

The Mancunian giants have the financial capacity to meet Benfica’s €100 million (£85m) valuation despite failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The same has become a disadvantage for them, but Man Utd are still ‘determined to convince’ Nunez. Manager Erik ten Hag wants to make him a ‘reference’ of the team.

Our view:

Nunez is currently one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards. He proved himself against the best last season, scoring against Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Liverpool in the Champions League.

Benfica are now braced for his summer departure. He could be an ideal signing for Ten Hag, given he is more than just a traditional striker. The Uruguayan can also play on the left wing with ease.

He is likewise pretty mobile and can link up play from deeper attacking positions. His pace on the counter-attack is another big attribute to have. It is not surprising that Ten Hag wants him in the squad.

Whether Manchester United can secure his signature remains a big question. They have the financial capacity to meet the price tag while they could also hand Nunez with a significant hike on his current wages.

However, the same can be done by Real Madrid and Liverpool. The former recently missed out on landing Kylian Mbappe, who decided to sign a new long-term deal at Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos could now turn their attention towards the former Almeria man, who has a big future ahead. At 22, he has the potential to blossom into a genuine world-beater under the right guidance.