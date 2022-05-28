Man Utd to make final push for Ruben Neves

Manchester United will make a final push to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves, The Sun reports.

The Red Devils are likely to sign a new holding midfielder this summer, and they have been constantly linked with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong lately.

However, a deal appears difficult with the midfielder eyeing Champions League football. The Blaugrana also want £75 million to sanction his exit.

This could urge the Red Devils to look at potential alternatives. Neves could be one of those, considering he has been a long-term target for the club.

According to The Sun, United are prepared to make a final push for the Portugal international, who is currently valued at £50 million by Wolves.

New manager Erik ten Hag is said to be an admirer, but it is reported that Neves could snub them for a Champions League based outfit.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with his services in recent weeks.

Our view:

United desperately need a quality defensive midfielder in the squad, given the inconsistency shown by Scott McTominay and Fred last season.

Compared to them, Nemanja Matic fared better during the final few games of the campaign, but he has decided to move on when his contract expires on June 30.

United require a solid upgrade ahead of the 2022/23 season. Neves would be a quality acquisition with his vast experience playing in the Premier League for Wolves.

The Portuguese has a superb work rate that should suit Ten Hag’s high pressing football. He does not shy away from challenges with over two tackles/game last season.

His distribution is quite good and has also caught the eye with his impressive dribbling and goal contributions. He registered four goals and two assists in the last campaign.

United have the financial capacity to meet his demands, but Neves could be leaning towards a move to Barcelona with his agent Jorge Mendes already in talks.

However, the Blaugrana’s financial problems are a stumbling block towards a deal. It remains to be seen whether United can pounce on the situation to convince Neves.