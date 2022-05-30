Man Utd interested in Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni

Manchester United are interested in signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Red Devils are keen on pursuing a new central defender, and it has been claimed that manager Erik ten Hag wants a reunion with Ajax star Jurrien Timber.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Bastoni continues to be mentioned as a top target for United. They are fancied to take advantage of Inter’s situation.

The Nerazzurri need to make a big sale before June 30 to balance their books, and it is reported that Bastoni could be sold for a fee of around €60 million (£51m).

Our view:

Ten Hag will be eyeing more technical players this summer. Bastoni would be a quality recruit as he is comfortable playing from the back with efficient distribution.

The Italy international completed nearly 90 per cent of his passes in Serie A last term. He was also good defensively with 1.4 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and 1.8 clearances per game.

Timber fared better last season with over two tackles per appearance, but Bastoni has not been able to show his full potential at Inter, considering he has operated in a back three.

While playing for his national team, the 23-year-old has been more actively involved at the back with manager Roberto Mancini preferring to play with a traditional four-man defence.

Timber definitely has more potential being three years younger than Bastoni at 20. However, the latter is more experienced, having played in a more tactical European league.

It remains to be seen which player the Red Devils prefer. Timber would be the cheaper choice at £35 million. Considering he has worked with Ten Hag could be an advantage.

The Dutch head coach should know his strengths after handing him his debut at Ajax, and may lean towards signing him despite the availability of Bastoni this summer.