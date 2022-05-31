Chelsea in pole to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer, Corriere dello Sport (today’s edition, page 3) reports.

The Blues are likely to reinforce multiple positions in the squad, and the main focus could be on the defence with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on their way out.

An experienced midfielder could also be a priority with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante in their 30s. The former has been fancied to leave with multiple Italian clubs interested.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Blues are said to be ‘in pole’ to sign Rabiot, who could be available for as little as €15 million during the upcoming transfer window.

Newcastle have also been linked with the 27-year-old, but Rabiot’s agent and mother Veronique is still looking out for offers across Europe including former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Rabiot’s current deal with the Bianconeri expires next summer. He is one of several midfielders including Arthur and Weston McKennie that could be sold as part of the rebuild.

Our view:

Chelsea signed Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid before last summer’s transfer deadline, but he barely made an impact during the 2021/22 season. The Spaniard is set to return to his parent club.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel may want another experienced replacement. Rabiot could be an ideal fit with the low transfer fee. Tuchel has also previously worked with him at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman was a regular in the starting line-up under Tuchel in 2018/19, but was suspended during the second half of the campaign due to disciplinary reasons and reluctance to sign a new contract.

He has since been with the Bianconeri whom he joined on a free transfer. It would come as a surprise if his former club Paris Saint-Germain return for him after his unsavoury exit three years ago.

This could offer the Blues an advantage in the pursuit. Rabiot can play in multiple midfield positions, but works best in the defensive role. He averaged two tackles per game in all competitions last season.

The Frenchman also completed 86 per cent of his passes, winning 1.5 aerial duels. He should be a risk-free signing for the west London giants. His wages are also not on the higher side at £114,000-a-week.