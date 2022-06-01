Erik ten Hag eyeing surprise move for Mason Mount

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is eyeing a surprise move for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, according to The Sun.

The England international has been the Blues’ leading performer over the past couple of seasons where he has been named their Player of the Year.

Despite his top performances, the club have yet to make any progress over a new deal. He is currently one of the low earners at around £88,000-a-week.

With only two years left in his contract, Ten Hag is now eyeing a shock swoop. The Dutchman was first impressed by Mount during his loan stint at Vitesse.

As per The Sun, the Red Devils have registered their interest with the player’s camp. Liverpool and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Our view:

Mount has had his fair share of criticism from Chelsea fans over his finishing. There is still room for improvement, having missed clear-cut chances last term.

However, he has evolved into a much better player with regular goal contributions. He registered an impressive 13 goals and 16 assists from 53 games in the recent campaign.

The £67.5 million-rated star has the gifted ability to get into terrific scoring positions. If he can find the back of the net with more regularity, he would be regarded as one of the league’s best.

Ten Hag will be aware of the Englishman’s potential to improve, and it could be a prime reason behind United registering an interest in the playmaker ahead of the summer.

Still, we don’t see the prospect of Chelsea selling Mount to their arch Premier League rivals. With several big earners underperforming, they can least afford to lose the 22-year-old.

It may, however, come at a cost. Mount is currently in a strong position to negotiate, and could potentially demand a 100 per cent hike on his wages to commit his future to the club.