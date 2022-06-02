Chelsea convinced they will reach an agreement for Kounde

Chelsea are convinced that they will reach an agreement with Sevilla to sign defender Jules Kounde, Spanish outlet ABC Sevilla (today’s edition, page 61) reports.

The Blues are expected to reinforce their central department this summer with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen having agreed free transfers to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Kounde has been mentioned as the prime target for the Blues, and ABC Sevilla report that the club are convinced that they can finalise a suitable deal with Sevilla for the Frenchman’s transfer.

However, Chelsea’s hierarchy have asked for ‘serenity’ from the player’s representatives, and have also urged them to ‘avoid offers’ from other European clubs that may have similar economic power.

Sevilla officially sold Diego Carlos to Aston Villa yesterday, but it is suggested that the Andalusian outfit may not rush Kounde’s exit, given his immense potential and relative young age (23).

Our view:

Chelsea agreed personal terms with Kounde last summer. They were determined to sign him before deadline day, but Sevilla insisted on his €80 million (£68m) buy-out clause being paid.

It has been reported that Kounde could be available for much less this summer (£43-51m) with Sevilla needing to balance their books, but the Blues are yet to make a formal bid.

It should come in the coming days, but Chelsea seem to want assurances from the Frenchman’s entourage that they won’t be any competition from other European counterparts.

Kounde is a central defender by trade, but can occasionally play as a right-back. At Chelsea, he could operate on the right side of the back three, judging by his positional preferences.

The 23-year-old has excelled with his distribution, aerial prowess and ability to clear his lines. Tackling is not a strong suit for him, but he does not shy away from physical duels.

He could be considered as an upgrade on the departing Christensen, who has been prone to making positional errors. Kounde relies more on his concentration than getting into challenges.