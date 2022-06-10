Arsenal join Chelsea in chase to sign Raphinha

Arsenal are ready to battle-it-out with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United over a deal to sign wantaway Leeds United attacker Raphinha this summer, according to the Telegraph via the Metro.

The Brazilian has forged a reputation as one of the most exciting attackers in the Premier League since joining Leeds from Rennes in 2020. His contribution of 11 goals and 5 assists last season played a vital role in helping the club avoid relegation.

However, Raphinha is eyeing a move away from Elland Road this summer and he’s attracted interest from some of Europe’s top clubs with the Metro claiming that Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona are all vying for his signature.

Chelsea are expected to be active in the market this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to revamp his squad after falling short last season and it appears Raphinha could be viewed as a potential replacement for Christian Pulisic or Hakin Ziyech – who’ve been linked with moves away.

New Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is gearing up for a hectic summer as he knows he needs to overhaul the squad he’s inherited from Ralf Rangnick. With Edinson Cavani leaving, and the long-term futures of Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford uncertain, United are eyeing attacking reinforcements and it looks like Raphinha is on their radar.

However, Chelsea and Man Utd will face fresh competition for the 25-year-old as the Metro are citing a report from the Telegraph that claims Arsenal are also eyeing a move to sign Raphinha this summer.

Mikel Arteta needs to bring in more depth to his young squad after seeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leave over the past six months, while Nicolas Pepe is also tipped to head for the exit door over the coming weeks.

Gabriel Jesus is reportedly Arsenal’s prime target but the Telegraph suggests that Raphinha is now also on Arteta’s list as he looks to build a squad capable of breaking into the top four next season.

The Metro says Barcelona is Raphinha’s preferred destination but the Catalans may not be able to afford his reported £55m valuation [source: Daily Mail] due to their financial problems.

This will hand the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and United a boost in their pursuit of the South American attacker and it appears Raphinha has plenty of options if he decides he wants to remain in the Premier League.