Arsenal interested in Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio



Arsenal have made contact with the representatives of Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio over a possible transfer, The Mirror reports.

The Gunners have been fancied to sign a new striker and central midfielder this summer, but they may also have other priorities for the transfer window.

A new versatile attacking player could be pursued with the inexperience in the squad, and The Mirror reports that Arsenal have entered the race for Asensio.

The Spaniard’s current deal with Real Madrid expires next summer, and Los Blancos want a definite answer on whether he would sign a new contract by June 20.

Otherwise, they are prepared to cash in on his services. The Gunners could face competition from Tottenham and AC Milan, but Asensio is likely to prioritise gametime.

Our view:

Asensio registered 12 goals and two assists from 42 outings for Los Blancos last term, but averaged just 50 minutes per appearance. He was a regular on the bench in the Champions League.

This could urge him to move on this summer, considering any new arrival at Madrid could further drop him down the selection order under manager Carlo Ancelotti next season.

Arsenal currently have Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard as the regular options behind the main striker, but the quartet are still inexperienced.

Asensio would be a quality signing for the Gunners as he can comfortably play on both wings as well as the number 10 role. With his versatility, he may be assured a regular starting spot.

The Spain international is currently valued at around £36 million by Transfermarkt. He would be a bargain signing for such a price as he is presently in the prime of his playing career.

Arsenal are looking to add more quality and experience after missing out on the top four last term. They have yet to make any signings, but have been heavily linked with Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans.