David Ornstein: Man Utd submit offer to Christian Eriksen

Manchester United have submitted an offer to Christian Eriksen as they look to land the former Tottenham midfielder on a free transfer, according to The Athletic.

Eriksen made a grand return to football last season after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. The 30-year-old’s contract was terminated by Inter last year as Serie A provisions did not allow him to play with a defibrillator.

The Danish midfielder signed a short-term contract with the newly-promoted Premier League side in January. He scored once and assisted four times for Thomas Frank’s side in 11 appearances.

Eriksen’s impressive form with Brentford has attracted interest from the upper echelons of the Premier League. The Northern Echo claim that Man Utd and Newcastle have been in talks with Eriksen’s representatives, while Tottenham have also held talks with his agent about a possible return to North London.

Antonio Conte is looking to strengthen his squad after securing Tottenham’s return to the Champions League next season and it appears the Italian is keen to lure Eriksen back to White Hart Lane.

However, United have stolen a march on Spurs as The Athletic journalist David Ornstein claims that the Manchester giants have now tabled a formal contract offer to Eriksen as they look to land him on a free transfer.

New manager Erik ten Hag is looking to overhaul the squad he inherited from Ralf Rangnick. Midfield is a key area of concern and United have been strongly linked with Frenkie de Jong in recent weeks.

But the Red Devils have so far refused to meet Barcelona’s reported £86m valuation and with negotiations still a long way from completion, Ornstein says United are looking at alternative targets.

The Athletic journalist says Eriksen is on that list and the Old Trafford club have now formalised their interest in signing the Danish international on a free transfer this summer.

Our View

Eriksen will be a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the month. While Brentford made him feel like an important player once again, the Dane feels ready for a new challenge.

Manchester United appear ready to give him that challenge and he could be viewed as a potential replacement for Juan Mata – who’s left Old Trafford following the expiration of his contract.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have also left on free transfers so ten Hag needs to revamp his midfield and Eriksen on a free transfer would be an excellent piece of business by Man Utd if they could pull it off.

Tottenham could yet formalise their interest to rival United. Obviously the player knows Spurs well having made 304 appearances for them during a seven-year spell at the club.

The north Londoners would also be able to offer Eriksen something that United cannot; Champions League football, so they could be viewed as favourites if they decide to submit a rival offer.