Man Utd push to sign Vitinha, De Jong and Ebiowei

Manchester United are pushing to secure the signatures of Vitinha, Frenkie de Jong and Malcom Ebiowei this summer, according to reports via the Manchester Evening News.

New United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to revamp the squad he inherited from Ralf Rangnick and midfield is a particular area of concern after Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic left following the expiration of their contracts.

Man Utd have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks but journalist Jonathan Shrager, as cited by the M.E.N, claims that the Red Devils are currently focussed on signing three names; de Jong, Vitinha and Ebiowei.

United have been strongly linked with de Jong this summer and have been locked in negotiations with Barcelona trying to thrash out a deal after ten Hag made the Dutch international is prime target.

The Metro claims that Man Utd have already seen a £52m offer rejected with Barcelona holding out for close to £72m, but the Manchester giants are hoping to agree a compromise deal worth around £60m.

de Jong knows ten Hag well from their time together at Ajax and he’d be an excellent signing if Manchester United could pull it off as he’s one of the best all-round midfielders in Europe.

Vitinha battle

Vitinha is another name that’s emerged as a top target for Man Utd this month with widespread reports suggesting that ten Hag is keen to lure him to Old Trafford.

Shrager says Manchester United are already discussing personal terms with Vitinha’s agent but have not made an official offer to Porto as yet.

The 22-year-old impressed at Porto last season playing in a defensive midfield role so it appears ten Hag is eyeing the Portuguese international to partner de Jong in his new-look midfield next season.

However, a deal won’t be easy as Portuguese outlet Record claims that Porto want the full value of Vitinha’s £34m [€40m] release clause. Not only that, but United face a battle with PSG to sign the midfielder as Fabrizio Romano claims the French champions have already agreed personal terms with the player.

Ebiowei is obviously the least established name on United’s wish-list but Shrager says the Red Devils are pushing to get an agreement in place and his representatives are keen on a move to Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old broke into the Derby County first team last season and his potential has caught the eye of several clubs. Ebiowei can play out wide or through the middle as a striker.

The teenager is out of contract this month and is not expected to sign a new deal so is available on a free transfer – although Derby would be due a compensation fee for developing the youngster.

So it looks like Manchester United are working on three deals which could set them back at least £94m as ten Hag reshapes his squad ahead of the new season.