Agent heading to London to push through Gabriel’s Arsenal move

Gabriel Jesus’ agent is flying in to London to try and push through a move to Arsenal as the Gunners also prepare to announce the signing of Fabio Vieira from Porto, according to Goal.

Mikel Arteta is working hard trying to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season and a new striker is a priority after Alexandre Lacazette re-joined Lyon on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract.

Gabriel has been widely touted as Arsenal’s main target and Goal says the north Londoners are in advanced negotiations with Manchester City trying to thrash out a deal for the Brazilian international.

The report claims that both clubs hope an agreements will be reached quickly with Goal suggesting that after seeing their opening £30m bid rejected, Arsenal will submit a fresh offer that should be closer to City’s £50m valuation once add-ons are taken into account.

According to Goal, Gabriel’s agents are flying in to London to try and push through the deal as Arsenal look to land their prime summer transfer target. Arteta could now be reunited with Gabriel having worked with the South American during his time at City.

The report claims that Arsenal are focussing their attention on strengthening their attacking options and are also keen on Raphinha, but have cooled their interest in Youri Tielemans after agreeing a deal to sign Fabio Vieira.

Vieira announcement

Porto confirmed late last week that a £30m deal has been agreed with Arsenal for the sale of the 22-year-old midfielder and Vieira arrived in London to undergo his medical last Friday.

The Gunners are expected to finally announce the transfer within the next 24-48 hours and Vieira will become their third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Marquinhos and Matt Turner.

Vieira is an attacking midfielder so he’ll compete with Martin Odegaard for a starting spot, but he’s also comfortable playing as a No.8 or out wide so his versatility will be a useful asset for Arteta.

So it looks like it’s going to be a busy week at Arsenal as they look to wrap-up deals for £80m worth of talent with Gabriel hopefully joining Vieira in securing a move to the Emirates Stadium.